SeniorsPlus receives grant award from the Betterment Fund

LEWISTON - SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine, received a three-year grant award for $45,000 from the Betterment Fund for its partnership in Healthy Living for ME.

Healthy Living for ME (HL4ME), is a new, innovative, centralized hub for Chronic Disease Self-Management Education (CDSME) in Maine. HL4ME is a joint-venture partnership between SeniorsPlus and Spectrum Generations and Aroostook Agency on Aging. By creating a hub, the program will educate the public, improve interactions with providers, streamline payment and data reporting, and reduce healthcare costs.

The grant from the Betterment Fund will help cover costs for a suite of six evidence-based programs to be presented in Western Maine by SeniorsPlus over the next three years as part of the HL4ME program. The six programs are self-management for chronic disease, chronic pain, and diabetes, in addition to Matter of Balance, Tai Chi for arthritis, and Savvy Caregiver, a training program for family caregivers. These programs have recently been launched across the state and the public is invited to enroll in them by visiting https://www.healthylivingforme.org/Programs. Most of these workshops are free.

“Healthy Living for ME is an important partnership that could change lives and the way healthcare is managed in Maine,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, President and CEO of SeniorsPlus. “We are grateful for the support of the Betterment Fund.”

The Betterment Fund was created for charitable purposes by the will of the late William Bingham, 2nd, a resident of Bethel, Maine, who died in 1955. Education, health, conservation and community support are its primary grant categories.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve. It serves more than 17,000 individuals annually. For more information, visit www.seniorsplus.org or call 1-800-427-1241.