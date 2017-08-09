SeniorsPlus to host Medicare seminar on Aug. 14

FARMINGTON – SeniorsPlus is hosting a free Medicare Basics seminar on Monday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The seminar will offer attendees an opportunity to learn the basics and timelines of this complex system, including when individuals need to sign up for what options, as well as ways to save money. There is no fee for attending the event, but pre-registration is preferred.

SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Agency on Aging, is located at 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington.

For more information call 1-800-427-1241.