SeniorsPlus to offer lunch buffets in Farmington

FARMINGTON - In partnership with SeniorsPlus and under the guidance of Chef Sean Minear, the Culinary Arts students at Foster Career and Technical Education Center will again offer a bountiful buffet luncheon for older people age 60-plus.

The buffets will be served at the Chef’s Table Café at Mt. Blue High School, 129 Seamon Road, Farmington, and will be offered from 10:45 a.m. – noon on Fridays, Jan. 26, Feb. 16, and March 30.

The buffets will include hot entrees, salads, breads, desserts, and drinks. The suggested donation is $5.50 per person. Reservations are required; please call SeniorsPlus at 795-4010 to reserve a spot. Parking will be available around the back of the building, making it a short walk to the Chef’s Table. Signs will be posted to direct you to the available parking. Handicap accessibility will also be available.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging, covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. Its mission is to enrich the lives of older adults and adults with disabilities and its overall program goal is to assist these individuals to remain safely at home for as long as possible. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of the 17,000 individuals it serves annually. Our Meals on Wheels program alone serves more than 100,000 meals annually to almost 800 people.