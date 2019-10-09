SeniorsPlus to present Listening Sessions for community input

WILTON – SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine, will present two listening sessions as part of the development of the 2021-2025 State Plan on Aging.

The public is invited to attend either session: Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 1-3 p.m. at SeniorsPlus, 10 Falcon Road in Lewiston or Wednesday, October 23 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Comfort Inn, 1022 US Rte. 2 in Wilton. Space is limited and RSVP is required by calling 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241.

Maine is in the process of developing the 2021-2025 State Plan on Aging. This plan is the road map for developing services that focus on Maine’s older population and adults with disabilities. The University of Southern Maine, in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services/Office of Aging and Disability Services, will be hosting these community listening sessions. All are invited but presenters are especially interested in hearing from Maine’s older adults, adults with physical disabilities, caregivers, pre-retirees, veterans, and service providers.

“These Listening Sessions offer a unique opportunity for older people and people with disabilities, as well as their caregivers and providers, to be heard,” President and CEO of SeniorsPlus Betsy Sawyer-Manter said. “The impact of the Strategic Plan will be felt for years, so it’s important to participate in helping to determine the outcome.”

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve. It serves more than 17,000 individuals annually.