SeniorsPlus to present mini-expo for older adults in Kingfield

KINGFIELD - SeniorsPlus will present a mini-expo on Thursday, April 19 (snow date Friday, April 20) from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kingfield Elementary School. The Franklin County Aging Well Mini-Expo will offer workshops and the opportunity for social interaction for older adults. The event is free and open to the public. A continental breakfast will be provided. No registration required. For more information, call SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241.

Franklin County Aging Well Mini-Expo will begin with a welcome address by Nate Miller, Manager of Community Services at SeniorsPlus, and breakfast provided by The Orange Cat Café. During breaks, participants may check out exhibitors’ booths displaying information about Franklin County-area services.

Three workshops will be held: Self Defense and Safety Awareness for Seniors; Preparing for the Future Now: What Documents Do I Need; and Don’t Fall Victim to Scams.

Self Defense and Safety Awareness for Seniors will be focused primarily on environmental awareness, identifying dangerous or risky situations, methods of maintaining safety while at home and in our communities, and practical self-defense techniques that will minimize injury and maximize survival in an assault style situation.

Preparing for the Future Now: What Documents Do I Need will provide an overview of the legal and practical considerations of preparing and using wills, financial and medical powers of attorney, and trusts to accomplish your estate plan. Using these "legal tools" will assist in the orderly and efficient handling and protection of your assets during your lifetime and after.

Don’t Fall Victim to Scams will address the fact that the number of seniors falling victim to scams continues to rise. The presentation will provide some startling statistics, detail the top scams being reported, identify red flags signaling a scam, and provide resources for seniors to report scams to state and federal agencies. Heightened awareness of scams and knowledge about where to turn for information can help Maine seniors avoid financial losses and ID theft.

There will also be medicine collection. An officer from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to collect expired/unused prescription and over-the-counter medications, vitamins, and pet medication.

The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of seniors and adults with disabilities. Established in 1972, the organization believes in supporting the independence, dignity, and quality of life of those we serve. SeniorsPlus covers Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties, where it is the Agency on Aging and the Aging and Disability Resource Center. The agency focuses on older adults, adults with disabilities, and families, and offers a network of support, including information and assistance, short-term case management, Medicare counseling, caregiver support and respite, prevention education, and Options Counseling. It provides nutritional services including Meals on Wheels and community dining in our tri-county, largely rural territory. SeniorsPlus serves more than 17,000 individuals annually.