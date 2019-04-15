Sexual Assault Awareness Month is this April

FARMINGTON - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and this month is about bringing awareness regarding sexual assault, harassment, and abuse to local communities. Sexual assault can be a challenging and sensitive topic. Devoting an entire month to the cause is imperative. Many people may not realize what local communities have for resources and support so therefore may not seek help.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services, with offices located in Farmington, Lewiston, Norway, and Rumford, works to prevent and eliminate sexual violence and promote healing and empowerment for people of all genders and ages who are affected by rape, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, stalking and sexual harassment.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services offers a 24-hour helpline for anyone affected by any kind of sexual violence. Callers to the helpline can receive support, identify and evaluate options available to them, receive information, and understand the resources available to help and support them in their healing journey.

SAPARS advocates work with many community partners. The Sexual Assault Response Team coordinators support survivors with obstacles they may face as they struggle to cope with the aftermath of sexual assault. Advocates work closely with local law enforcement, the legal system, medical professionals, and the community. They provide a cohesive, team-based response to assist victim-survivors of sexual violence.

SAPARS also offers a variety of programs in the community such as support groups, school-based prevention education, community education, and outreach programs.

During the month of April there will be several events geared toward bringing awareness to resources and support within the local communities. “Sexual violence is an issue that affects nearly every family in America. It is vital that we as individuals and communities take action together.” (Jodi Omear, RAINN.org) Please join us by showing your support for SAPARS and our mission by visiting some of these local businesses:

April 24 Determine Nutrition, located at 112 Marceau CT in Farmington, will be doing a teal shake and tea combo, $2 of every shake combo sold will go directly to the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services.

April 25 Subway in Farmington, located at 230 Wilton Road, will be hosting a Cook’s Night Off from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., if you are interested in this event please contact Ashley.hayden@sapars.org for the coupon to be shown with purchase.

April 24 to April 26 Downtown Press Café in Farmington, located at 112 Marceau CT, will have sugar cookies on sale during business hours; $1 of every cookie sold will go directly to the Sexual Assault and Prevention Services.

April 28 Comedy Night Special, SAPARS will be hosting a comedy night at Calzolaio Pasta Company located at 284 Main Street in Wilton, for tickets and information please reach out to Ashley.hayden@sapars.org

If you or someone you know has been impacted or would like information regarding sexual assault, please call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-871-7741(voice) 1-888-458-5599 (TTY). You can also text or chat M-F from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.