Snow Angel Challenge raises $3,610 for AHCH patient support

LEWISTON – It would be safe to say that Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice’s Snow Angel Challenge took the area by storm.

During February, people were challenged to video or photograph themselves, friends, neighbors or pets making a snow angel and to post it to Facebook with the hashtag #AHCHangel. For every post, the Fortin Group donated $5 to support patient care at AHCH for those who otherwise cannot afford it. At months’ end, 722 angels were made, raising $3,610.

The Challenge created a buzz locally and on social media, with more than 20,000 video views within the first week. Snow Angels were made across New England and the United States. Craftsbury Academy, a small school in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, had 18 students in grades five and six participate, while ‘Sand’ Angels were made on the beaches of Florida and California.

Locally, the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Hospital, D’Youville Pavilion, Tri-County Mental Health, The Fortin Group and Clover Healthcare were just a few of those who posted videos of employees taking The Challenge in unison. An impressive show of force was the effort of St. Dominic Academy, which hosted events that involved all students from grade K-12.

“It was clear that those who participated in the Challenge enjoyed memorializing a loved one in this unique way,’’ said Sonya Purington, Director of Marketing and Development at AHCH. “We appreciate the generosity of the Fortin Group, as well as the outstanding support across the many communities that we serve.”

For the past 50 years, Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice has grown to become known as one of Maine’s most respected home health and hospice care agencies. To learn more about AHCH, including employment and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.ahch.org or call the Marketing and Development Office at 777.7740 ext. 1407.