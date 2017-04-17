Snowman contest raises proceeds for nonprofits

FARMINGTON - Franklin Community Health Network employees recently participated in a team-building snowman contest to collect cash and nonperishable food donations to support the greater community.

Eighteen departments participated with Franklin Health Intown Medicine (formerly Dr. Rice) coming out on top by collecting 348 items. All together 1,591 items were collected. The winning department decided to split the proceeds between Western Maine Homeless Outreach and the Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard in Jay.