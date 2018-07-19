Sparkes Hearing to hold office hours at the Rangeley Wellness Pavilion

RANGELEY - Rangeley Health and Wellness is pleased to announce that Sparkes Hearing will be holding office hours at the Rangeley Wellness Pavilion.

Sparkes Hearing, a Mass Audiology company offers comprehensive hearing evaluations and will work with you to find the hearing solution that fits your needs, lifestyle and budget. The staff is trained in the latest technology and offers a complete selection of hearing aids and devices from the top manufacturers.

Louise Sweetser was born and raised in Phillips. She has many years of healthcare experience and 10 years of hearing specialty. Sweetser has continued to become more involved with the world of audiology. She was appointed to the Board of Speech, Audiology and Hearing in 2014; became certified in Cerumen Management in 2017 and a Certified Occupational Hearing Conservationist in 2018.

To schedule an appointment please call: (207) 805-3517