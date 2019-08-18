Stress reduction program begins on Sept. 17

FARMINGTON - An annual program aiming to help participants better prepare and deal with stress will start next month at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Western Maine Stress Reduction Program is a program designed to develop skills to meet the daily stressors of life’s challenges. The course leaders are Tim Davis, PA and Kathleen Hickey, MD.

The Stress Reduction Program Orientation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17 starting at 6 p.m. in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital. The program will run for a total of nine weeks with an all day retreat on Saturday, Nov. 2. The program will be on consecutive Tuesdays starting at 6 p.m. running until 8:30 or 9 p.m.

There is a suggested donation for the program based on household income but the ability to pay should not be a barrier to participation. All proceeds from the course are donated to a local cause.

For more information or to register please email kmhickey.kmh@gmail.com or tim9davis@gmail.com