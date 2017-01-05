Stress reduction program starting in January

FARMINGTON - An intensive nine-session stress reduction program designed to teach participants scientifically proven practical skills to reduce stress and improve overall health and happiness is once again being offered at Franklin Memorial Hospital. The program instructor is Dr. Kathleen Hickey.

“The course is designed for adults and the skills gained will help participants apply mindfulness practice to the many life stressors in everyday life,” said Dr. Kathleen Hickey. “Mindfulness means being completely in touch with the present moment in a non judgmental fashion. Several formal mindfulness practices will be taught including very basic yoga; however, no prior experience with yoga is necessary to take the class.”

The course consists of eight consecutive 2.5–3 hour sessions and includes an all-day retreat on Saturday, March 4. A mandatory orientation session is taking place on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital. After attending the orientation, participants can decide if they would like to move forward with the complete course.

All classes take place in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital. The first class is on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. and the remaining weekly classes take place on Thursdays at 6 p.m. Participants should be committed to performing one hour of daily practice and homework to learn and practice mindfulness meditation, Hatha yoga, and body scan.

Anyone interested in the program is asked to register by calling Dr. Hickey at 491-9878 or email kmhickey.kmh@gmail.com.