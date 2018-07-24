Strong Health Center to offer free Living Well for Better Health series

STRONG – Strong Area Health Center is pleased to offer a FREE Living Well for Better Health series starting Wednesday, Aug. 22. Because ongoing health conditions affect so many adults, SeniorsPlus offers this interactive workshop series where participants learn tools to better manage their own health conditions. The Living Well workshop has also been shown to reduce hospitalizations by improving participant’s ability to take care of their health.

After completing a recent workshop series in New Portland, Jane Deely said: “I have met with both successes as well as things that still need work, but the goals remain locked in my mind and I will continue working on them on my own after the class is finished.”

Topics discussed during this six-week course include depression, medication use, nutrition, planning your future and how to talk with your health provider. Classes run from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday for six weeks. The class begins on Wednesday, Aug. 22 and ends on Sept. 26. All sessions will be held at Strong United Methodist Church.

To register or for more information, please call Strong Area Health Center at (207) 684-4010. Strong United Methodist Church is located at Main and Church Hill Road, Strong.

Living Well for Better Health is free and open to the public. Caretakers and spouses are welcome to attend as well!