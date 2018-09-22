Support the movement to end domestic violence

By Hillary Hooke

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Safe Voices is starting things off Monday, Oct. 1 with our annual Domestic Violence Memorial Vigil. This year’s vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Meetinghouse Park in downtown Farmington, and from there we will walk to the steps of the Farmington Public Library for candlelight speak-out against domestic violence. Safe Voices vigils are free and open to the public, and serve as a way for our community to support those who are experiencing abuse, and honor and remember those who have lost their lives to domestic violence.

With 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 6 men experiencing some form of intimate partner violence in their lifetimes, it is more important now than ever that we come together as a community to show that abuse will not be tolerated in our community. By taking action and joining the vigil you will be showing survivors of domestic violence that you support them and their families. The fear and isolation a person feels when they have been the victim of domestic violence means that these demonstrations of support are crucial to helping survivors feel safe.

In addition to our vigil, Safe Voices will also be present at Franklin Memorial Hospital’s “Fall Into Wellness” block party on Oct. 6, where you can pick up some purple swag to show your support for the fight to end domestic violence, and speak with an educator/advocate! As part of our DVAM campaign, Safe Voices will be decorating the Fairbanks Bridge with purple bows, and we are also running a library campaign funded by the Maine Humanities Council to donate sets of books to local Franklin County Libraries.

Wednesday, Oct. 10, is Health Cares About Domestic Violence Day, when healthcare providers and staff can wear purple or put up special signage to show that they support survivors of domestic violence and are a safe, supportive environment to discuss abusive or unhealthy relationships. Finally, everyone can get involved for Wear Purple Day, which is Thursday, Oct. 18. All you have to do is wear a purple item of clothing and you’ll be supporting survivors of domestic violence. Don’t have any purple? You better contact your local Safe Voices educator and request some purple wristbands!

If you have any questions, need some purple swag, or just want to take the first steps toward being involved in this important work, you can email Hillary Hooke at hhooke@safevoices.org or call 778-6297.

Safe Voices 24/7 helpline: 1-800-559-2927