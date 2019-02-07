Tammy White appointed Breast Care Support Nurse

FARMINGTON - The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Tammy White, BSN, RN, as breast care support nurse. In her new role, White will personally coordinate prompt follow-up of abnormal mammograms and guide patients through the screening, diagnosis, and if necessary, the treatment process.

White received her associate’s degree in nursing from the University of Maine Augusta, followed by a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Governors University. She has 18 years of extensive nursing experience, most recently in Franklin Memorial Hospital’s Day Surgery Unit.

The Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center offers timely access to state-of-the-art screening, diagnostic, clinical, and support services including 3-D digital mammography, breast ultrasound, 3D stereotactic needle biopsy, surgical services, physical therapy (including lymphedema treatment), and post-operative care support.

The center, which is a program of Franklin Memorial Hospital, is a Certified Level III Quality Breast Center by National Quality Measures for Breast Centers Program. It has two convenient locations: in Farmington at the Franklin Health Medical Arts Center and in Livermore Falls at the Androscoggin Valley Medical Arts Center.

For imaging appointments call 779-2375.