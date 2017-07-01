Teague named 2017 Healthcare Engineer of the Year

FARMINGTON - Cole Teague, CHFM, CHC, Franklin Community Health Network director of facilities management has been awarded the 2017 Maine Healthcare Engineer of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions and continued excellence in healthcare facilities management. He has been involved with design, maintenance, and operation of healthcare facilities for over five years.

Teague was recognized by the Maine Healthcare Engineer’s Society during the Professional Societies Recognition Luncheon on June 22 at the Maine Hospital Association’s Summer Forum at the Samoset Resort in Rockport. The award is given annually to an individual who exhibits ownership, responsibility, and leadership through MEHES.

Teague currently serves as treasurer for the MEHES group and is the state chapter representative for the New England Healthcare Engineers Society. He was cited for his excellent organizational skills and dedication, and being instrumental in restructuring MEHES’s financial platform during the past year.

Teague was nominated for the award by fellow society member, Brian Campbell, who stated, “Cole is a leader in the industry and one of only three healthcare engineers in the state who possesses both the Certified Healthcare Facility Manager (CHFM) and Certified Healthcare Constructor (CHC) certifications from the American Hospital Association.” These national credentials distinguish an individual as being among an elite group of healthcare construction professionals.

“We are delighted to have such a highly qualified individual leading the operations of our facilities,” said Miriam Leonard, Franklin Memorial Hospital chief operating officer. “Cole wears many hats, one of which is our organization’s safety officer. “His expertise and attention to detail in this area served us very well at our recent successful survey by The Joint Commission, which looked at hospital standards of care relating to the environment of care and patient safety.”

Teague expects to receive his master’s degree in business administration in healthcare management from Thomas College in 2018. He earned his bachelor’s degree in horticulture from University of Maine.

Teague resides in Fairfield with his wife Elizabeth and their two children.