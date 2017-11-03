The public is invited view Diabetes documentary

FARMINGTON - Katie Drouin, RD, LD, announces that in observance of diabetes awareness month a special viewing of the documentary called the Human Trial will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. in the Allen Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital. Anyone with an interest is invited to attend.

The Human Trial is the first major film on diabetes and stem cell therapy that features high-stakes drama with compelling characters who have put their lives and careers on the line for medical science. The film brings to life the human realities of diabetes, including the emotional, physical and financial costs of the disease

Type 1 Diabetic and Diabetes Advocate Jim Cockerham will facilitate questions and answers following the film. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to Katie Drouin at 779-2656.