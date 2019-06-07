The scoop on buying organic

By Kathleen Kerr, MS, Certified Health Coach

When referring to purchasing food, the term “buying organic” means the food is grown in safe and healthy soil, using natural fertilizers and are free of synthetic pesticides or additives. In order for a food to be labeled “certified organic,” the land that grew the food must have been pesticide free for at least three years. The lack of chemical pesticides and additives in the soil means that there is also fewer health-harming chemicals in the food we eat. A Consumer Report study found that organic foods consistently had lower amounts of toxic pesticide residues.

Organics are worth buying and eating simply to avoid harmful pesticides, which may cause cancer in humans. The threat posed by pesticides is real, and it’s probably a good idea to choose organics in place of the most pesticide contaminated fruits and vegetables.

Residues from pesticides and chemical fertilizers negatively impact the body because they are man-made and cannot be processed properly by the body. While there is much that is still unknown about the hazards of chemicals used in modern agriculture, common sense tells us that if a chemical is designed to kill living pests, it can’t be all that safe for living humans!

Buying organic products may not always be possible based on availability, cost, or other factors. If it isn’t possible to buy organic, always wash your fresh produce well that will help remove harmful pesticides from the surface of the food. Organic foods typically cost more than their conventional counterparts and prices are due, in part, to more expensive farming practices. Another way of looking at it is, why not pay your grocer and not your doctor?

Here’s a list of the most contaminated fruits and vegetables: Nectarines, peaches, apples, strawberries, cherries, celery, cauliflower, carrots, bell peppers, and potatoes.

On a positive note, here are some of the fresh produce typically low in pesticide residue, regardless if you buy them organic or not: Onions, pineapple, avocado, asparagus, frozen sweet peas, mangos, papayas, eggplant, cantaloupe (domestic), kiwi, cabbage, watermelon, sweet potatoes, grapefruit, and mushrooms.

Whether you go totally organic or opt to mix conventional and organic foods, be sure to keep these tips in mind: