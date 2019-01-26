Theresa Richard earns certified medical-surgical Registered Nurse Credential

FARMINGTON - Theresa Richard, BSN, RN, CMSRN, a nurse in charge at Franklin Memorial Hospital, recently earned the Certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse (CMSRN®) credential from the Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board (MSNCB). Richard joins a prestigious group of more than 24,000 CMSRNs.

Richard has worked at Franklin Memorial for 18 years. She has worked on the hospital’s Medical/Surgical unit her entire tenure and fills in per diem as clinical coordinator.

Medical-surgical nursing is a specialty with a distinct body of knowledge, skills, and abilities. CMSRN certification validates that a nurse possesses advanced clinical knowledge and demonstrates that the highest standards of medical-surgical nursing practice have been achieved.

The CMSRN exam is provided by MSNCB and is the only medical-surgical nursing certification test endorsed by the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nursing (AMSN). The exam is accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification, formerly the ABNS Accreditation Council.