Third annual Senior Expo brings services, speakers to Rangeley

RANGELEY - Local seniors, families and care givers should add Saturday morning, May 20 to their calendars, as the third annual Senior EXPO is once again presenting a host of services and speakers.

The event, running from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Rangeley Inn on Main Street, is being presented by the Rangeley Health and Wellness local Helping Elders Live in Place group.

Exhibitors will be on hand representing the following organizations:

* HELP- providers of the Adult Respite Care, Winter Senior Socials and Neighbors Calling Neighbors services.

* Rangeley Health and Wellness and Ascent Rangeley Lakes Rehab

* Rangeley Family Medicine

* Healthy Community Coalition

* Rangeley Region Health Appointment Transportation (RRHAT Van)

* Western Maine Transportation

* Western Maine Community Action

* Androscoggin Home Health Agency

* Seniors Plus

* Rangeley Police, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department

* North Star Ambulance

* Franklin Savings Bank

* Skowhegan Savings Bank

Guest speakers will include:

9 am - Martha Currier, Complaint Examiner with the Maine Attorney General’s office will discuss “Scams to Look Out For”Her presentation is based on the 12,000 consumer complaints the AG’s Office handles each year in Maine.

10 am – Deborah Cartwright with Seniors Plus, will be reviewing and discussing Medicare Basics

11 am – Mary Richards with Seniors Plus and Heather Reed, PT with Ascent Rangeley Lakes Rehab will present information on Falls Prevention and Balance Issues

The Rangeley Health and Wellness HELP Committee looks forward to seeing you at this informative event Saturday morning event on May 20. Refreshments will be provided.