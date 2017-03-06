Those with diabetes invited to participate in self-management training program

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital’s diabetes program is starting in March with one-on-one counseling sessions and a three-part diabetes self-management class.

The program is designed to give participants general knowledge of diabetes and help them learn to self-manage their diabetes in order to maintain or improve their quality of life. It also introduces patients to a diabetes support system.

Nancy Taylor and Eileen Caffrey, registered nurses and diabetes educators, will provide one-on-one counseling sessions for participants to assist them in making individualized goals. During the classes they will provide an overview of diabetes, its disease process, treatment options, glucose monitoring, physical activity, and ways to prevent complications.

Katie Drouin, a registered licensed dietitian, will create individualized meal plans and review carbohydrate counting during her one-on-one counseling sessions. Her class presentation will include menu planning, dining-out guidelines, strategies for healthy eating, and dietary management for glucose control.

A primary care physician (PCP) referral is needed in order to participate. All participants will meet with a diabetes educator and dietitian before starting the classes. For more information contact Katie Drouin RD, LD at 207-779-2656.