Tree of Life Trail welcomes visitors to the hospital campus

FARMINGTON - Take in the beauty of nature, clear your mind, walk, meet friends, and take a break. Whatever the reason, the Tree of Life Trail on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus is a scenic, peaceful retreat that a group of community and employee volunteers recently cleaned up after a long winter.

The approximate one mile trail was created in 2005 to replace a worn-out and underused Fit Trail that had paths and instructions for more than a dozen exercise stations. “This trail is easier to use and appeals to more people,” said Jill Gray, community relations manager at Franklin Memorial Hospital.

The attractive, rolling crushed stone trail winds among the stately pine trees, a small stream, and wildflowers. It provides easy access for strollers, and features a bench and two bridges.

Employees are using the trail during breaks to walk alone for the solitude or with a coworker for good conversation. It’s also a good location to have a productive informal meeting while reaping the health benefits of walking.

“Anyone is welcome to use and enjoy the Tree of Life Trail, not just our employees,” stressed Gray. “But please do remember to properly dispose of your trash and pick up after your pet.”

The public can access the entrance to the trail from the main trailhead location near the Stanley Health Center and two secondary locations across from the Franklin Health Medical Art Center. Look for the signs.

For more information, contact the Community Relations Office at 779-2555.