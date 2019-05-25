Tumbledown crafts beer to honor victims of domestic violence

FARMINGTON - Tumbledown Brewing announces the release of a new beer to support Safe Voices, the local domestic violence resource center.

The beer, named “Beacon,” will be available to the public at the Tumbledown taproom in Farmington on Saturday, May 25.

Matthew Swan is owner and head brewer at Tumbledown. He said: "We at Tumbledown wanted to bring to light domestic violence and how it truly is a serious issue in Maine. Brewing a benefit beer is a great way to raise awareness and do something positive for our community."

Beacon is a Gose style ale, which is characterized by sour fruit notes, spice and saltiness.

The can art features a lighthouse against a purple sky. Purple is the color of domestic violence awareness, while the lighthouse signifies guiding others to safe passage.

The design was created by Heidi Geist a local artist who has designed numerous labels for Tumbledown. She said: "This project art was especially meaningful to me, having myself been victimized by abusive relationships. It is a challenging concept for most to grasp who have not personally been involved in such experiences, which is why these souls need a voice, a light that shines bright enough to be a guide to positive change."

A portion of proceeds from this release will be donated to Safe Voices to support services for victims and survivors of domestic abuse. Safe Voices provides court advocacy, emergency shelter, education and support, as well as a 24-hour Helpline, 1-800-559-2927.