Tyngtown Dental kicks off ‘No Sugar Bugs Club’

WILTON - Tyngtown Dental has kicked off their 'No Sugar Bugs Club' in honor of February being National Children's Dental Health Month.

Any patient 14 years old or younger with no cavities will have their name written on a tooth to be pulled out by Dr. Pastor for a prize.

The first winner was Zoey Hilton. Zoey won a new electric toothbrush and two movie tickets. Her photo will be on display on the No Sugar Bugs board. The next tooth to be "pulled" by Dr. Pastor will be at the end of May.