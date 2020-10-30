UMF Fitness Center to open for limited hours
FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington Fitness & Recreation Center is pleased to announce new weekend hours. Beginning this weekend, Sat, Oct. 31, the FRC will be open on both Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
At this time, open spaces and activities available at the FRC include:
- Strength & Cardio Equipment
- Track, for walking only
- Group fitness (click here for the schedule of in-person and virtual classes)
- 1:1 Personal Training
The pool and locker rooms remain closed for the time being. For a full run-down on our entrance requirements and COVID protocols, please click here. Memberships are available for those that wish to join.