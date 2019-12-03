UMF FRC offers Tai Chi for Healthy Aging beginning January 2020

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington Fitness and Recreation Center invites ambulatory adults aged 60 years and older to attend Tai Chi for Healthy Aging & Better Balance.

The class meets on Mondays and Fridays, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Jan. 27 to May 8, 2020, in The Landing, in the UMF Olsen Student Center.

Interested participants must register in advance by visiting the UMF FRC front desk at 152 Quebec St., Farmington. Class is limited to 20 participants. Class is $50.

The class, which uses tai chi, a Chinese martial art that uses slow, mindful movements, is open to ambulatory adults, including people in chairs. The class aims to teach participants to view falls and fear of falling as controllable; to set realistic goals for increasing mobility and activity; to foster greater understanding of fall risk factors; and to increase strength and balance through exercise. It is recommended that participants attend all classes in order to reap the class's benefits, as the movements are cumulative.

The course will be taught by Karen Hellekson, an aerobics instructor and tai chi practitioner who trained for the class at Brookline Tai Chi, which since 2010 has been offering the course in collaboration with Dr. Fuzhong Li of the Oregon Research Institute to create an evidence-based fall-prevention protocol.