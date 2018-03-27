UMF provides insight on the impact of addiction with second annual Addiction Forum, April 4

FARMINGTON - With the continuing opioid crisis and the impact of addiction on families, the University of Maine at Farmington is presenting its second annual “Addiction Forum,” 3-5 p.m., Wednesday, April 4, in the North Dining Halls, in the UMF Olsen Student Center. The event is free and open to the public.

The forum is hosted by students enrolled in UMF’s Advanced Addiction, Introduction to Addiction, and Rehabilitation and Families courses. These courses, along with UMF’s recently added Addiction Certificate help students to become well-prepared professionals who understand addiction and can help with the prevention and recovery from substance abuse.

“Addiction is an issue for any community and it takes a healthy community with understanding and compassion to find a solution,” said Jewel Jones, UMF associate professor of rehabilitation services.

The forum will feature various speakers who will provide insight into the impact of addiction on families and the community, including:

3-3:30 p.m. - Presentation on Medication Assisted Recovery

3:30-4 p.m. - Presentation by young people in recovery

4-5 p.m. - Panel Discussion with professional representatives from Maine Pretrial Services, Maine Department of Human Services, Franklin County Children’s Task Force and Rumford Group Homes.

The presentation will be followed by a question and answer period.