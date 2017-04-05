UMF students hold “Addiction in Our Community” events on April 19

FARMINGTON — With substance addiction a public health crisis according to a recent report by the U.S. Surgeon General, the University of Maine at Farmington is holding an “Addiction in Our Community” series of events, from 3:30 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 19, in the UMF Roberts Learning Center. These events are free and open to the public.

This series of events is hosted by students enrolled in UMF’s Rehabilitation and Families course that explores family response to adversities, including poverty, physical disability, addiction, mental illness and trauma and models family resilience and support.

The event will begin with an open forum, “Addiction Can’t Hide From Beaver Pride,” at 3:30 p.m., in room 023, to discuss topics related to addiction on campus and in the local community. Topics may include: the causes of addiction, warning signs, resources for families and individuals, how to combat substance addiction and more.

Simultaneously, a “Safe Space” session will be held starting at 3:45 p.m., in room 001B. This is an opportunity for anyone affected by addiction to share their feelings, experiences and thoughts. All are welcome.

The final session will offer a panel on “Addiction Advocacy and Education” where speakers will address the topic of addiction at 4:45 p.m., in Lincoln Auditorium. Panelists will include Ken Charles, detective with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office; Kathryn Foster, UMF president; Joseph Massey, Waterville police chief; Jim Mello, director of First Light Counseling Services and Jason Whitney, LADC and LSW at Riverview Psychiatric Center.

The presentation will be followed by a question and answer period.

Attendees will be requested to fill our a survey presented by students taking the Rehabilitation and Families course. Participation is optional.