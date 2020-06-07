UnitedHealthcare partners with SeniorsPlus to provide meals, pet food to Mainers in need

LEWISTON - UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare & Retirement team recently partnered with the Meals on Wheels program at SeniorsPlus to provide meals for more than 800 residents of Western Maine who are in need of food support. In addition to donating food and food supplies for meals, UnitedHealthcare also contributed healthy pet food and pet supplies to help local seniors continue to care for their pets.

SeniorsPlus is the designated Area Agency on Aging for Androscoggin, Oxford, and Franklin counties, serving 19,000 residents annually, including more than 800 people annually participating in its Meals on Wheels program. SeniorsPlus has been piggybacking meal delivery with pet food delivery since 2015, after discovering many of its Meals on Wheels clients were placing the purchase of pet food above their own needs, including prescriptions.

This local donation is part of UnitedHealthcare’s national effort to provide financial support and other resources to the people most impacted by the COVID-19 public health crisis. UnitedHealthcare committed more than $70 million to support impacted communities since the start of the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 public health crisis has made it extremely difficult for at-risk members of the community to safely go through their 'normal' day-to-day routines. Initiatives like Meals on Wheels are helping people maintain some semblance of normalcy while we continue to fight this virus," CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in New England Mary Snyder said. "UnitedHealthcare is proud to support this effort, and we applaud everyone at SeniorsPlus for their tireless commitment to the communities they serve."