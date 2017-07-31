Western Maine Family Health Center to hold Healthy Snacks Week

LIVERMORE FALLS – Western Maine Family Health Center will hold a Healthy Snacks Week on site in celebration of National Health Center Week beginning Monday, Aug. 14 and ending Friday, Aug. 18.

Health Center staff will feature a different healthy snack recipe, with samples to enjoy, each day of the week. The Health Center recognizes the importance of healthy habits and a healthy diet as important parts of a person’s overall well-being

The event is being held in celebration of National Health Center Week, which runs from August 13th through 19th. This year’s theme for National Health Center Week is “Celebrating America’s Health Centers: The Key to Healthier Communities.” One of the bright spots in America’s health care system, Community Health Centers serve more than 25 million Americans, a number that continues to grow along with the demand for affordable primary care.

Western Maine Family Health Center is located at 16 Depot Street, Suite 300 in Livermore Falls. For more information, or to make an appointment, call (207) 897-4345.