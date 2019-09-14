Franklin Countys First News

Western Maine Pharmacy adds self-diagnostic testing kits

Posted by • September 14, 2019 •

KINGFIELD - Western Maine Pharmacy is excited to announce the addition of Physician 360 products- quick self-diagnostic testing kits starting at $49. You can now test for Strep, Flu, UTIs and Anemia in the comfort of your own home.

Western Maine Pharmacy is the only place in Maine to get these tests at this time. All you do is follow the instructions in the kit to complete the test, wait 5 minutes for the results and video chat with a Physician 360 doctor. If a prescription is necessary the doctor will send it to Western Maine Pharmacy and the pharmacy will fill the medications right away. Don’t wait for an appointment with your doctor and risk catching a worse illness waiting in the office during cold and flu season. And don’t spend a lot of time and money driving out of town to the ER or urgent care center.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives