Western Maine Pharmacy adds self-diagnostic testing kits

KINGFIELD - Western Maine Pharmacy is excited to announce the addition of Physician 360 products- quick self-diagnostic testing kits starting at $49. You can now test for Strep, Flu, UTIs and Anemia in the comfort of your own home.

Western Maine Pharmacy is the only place in Maine to get these tests at this time. All you do is follow the instructions in the kit to complete the test, wait 5 minutes for the results and video chat with a Physician 360 doctor. If a prescription is necessary the doctor will send it to Western Maine Pharmacy and the pharmacy will fill the medications right away. Don’t wait for an appointment with your doctor and risk catching a worse illness waiting in the office during cold and flu season. And don’t spend a lot of time and money driving out of town to the ER or urgent care center.