Winter Windfall raffle tickets on sale now

FARMINGTON - Tickets for the Healthy Community Coalition 10th annual Winter Windfall calendar raffle are now available until the end of January.

By donating $10 per ticket to HCC, the donor will be eligible for 31 prizes to be drawn daily throughout March. Prizes include: ski passes to Sugarloaf, Titcomb and Black Mountain, a Keurig, $100 Buoy Local gift card from Bangor Savings Bank, fitness memberships, and multiple gift certificates from area businesses, restaurants, and more!

The Winter Windfall raffle, a popular annual event, gives a person the chance to win multiple times as all winning tickets are reentered into the drawing daily. Daily prize values range from $25 - $260. The tickets are a great stocking stuffer or present for someone hard to buy for, and fun way to break up cabin fever with 31 chances to win a prize.

“Proceeds from the raffle will allow HCC to offer services in the community not covered by grants, and allow for the expansion of current programs that address community needs such as the Mobile Health Unit,” said Jennifer McCormack, Executive Director of Healthy Community Coalition.

Tickets for Winter Windfall are available from any HCC staff or board member, or by printing out and mailing in the form found at www.fchn.org/news The Healthy Community Coalition is located at 105 Mt. Blue Circle, Suite #1 in Farmington. For additional information, contact Janis Walker at 779-2750.