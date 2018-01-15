Winter Windfall raffle tickets still on sale

FARMINGTON - Tickets for the Healthy Community Coalition 8th annual Winter Windfall raffle are still on sale until the end of Jan. The raffle is sponsored by Franklin Community Health Network.

The winners of the first 12 days respectively are: Betsy Door, Rockwell Bjorn, Karri Dwyer, Mike McDonald, Shanna Moody, Nancy Perlson, Betsy Mancine, Jon Abell, Jacob Richards, Jan Michaud, Kristen Easter, and Sherry Walker.

Prizes still available to win include: a 1-week stay at Mountain View Cottages on Rangeley Lake, ski passes to Sugarloaf; $100 Irving’s gas gift card; Maine Huts & Trails gift certificate, and multiple gift certificates from area businesses, restaurants, and more!

“Proceeds from the raffle will allow HCC to offer services in the community not covered by grants, and allow for the expansion of current programs such as Mobile Health Unit screenings and home visits to community members in need,” said Jennifer McCormack, executive director of Healthy Community Coalition.

Tickets for Winter Windfall are available from any HCC staff or board member, or by printing out and mailing in the form found at www.fchn.org/news. The Healthy Community Coalition is located at 105 Mt. Blue Circle, Suite #1 in Farmington. For additional information, contact Janis Walker at 779-2750.