Woodlands Senior Living job fair

FARMINGTON - Woodlands Senior Living, a Maine-based, family-owned and operated senior living community, will host a job fair on Tuesday, October 16 at 175 Knowlton Corner Road, Farmington. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Registration is not required for entrance.

Woodlands Senior Living invites hardworking, compassionate and responsible individuals looking for a career with purpose to attend this event. Practiced healthcare professionals, as well as people who are ready to jumpstart their career, are invited to learn about employment opportunities at the senior living community. Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington is opening an assisted living and independent living private apartment communities at the end of October. New hires will join qualified employees at the existing memory care community, and fill employment needs at the two additional communities.

Benefits of working at Woodlands Senior Living include: competitive pay, multiple insurance options (FT employees), paid vacation, internal promotions, paid trainings and certificates, advancement opportunities, and more.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 16

TIME: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington

175 Knowlton Corner Road

Farmington

COST: FREE, all are invited to attend

About Woodlands Senior Living

Founded in 1980, Woodlands Senior Living is a Maine-based, family-owned and operated organization providing trusted assisted living and memory care to Maine’s seniors, while offering relief and assurance to the people who love them. The organization operates 12 communities in eight locations throughout Maine. Their newest communities will open in Farmington at the end of October. (www.woodlandsmaine.com)