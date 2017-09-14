I was enjoying breakfast after a nice spa weekend with some friends, when one of them noticed a woman choking at a nearby table. Her husband and son watched in horror, not knowing what to do. We watched for a short time and her skin began to turn a grayish-blue. I had taken CPR and first aid training at my workplace, but I was not confident in my abilities. Still, I was not about to sit and watch this woman choke to death. I stood up and asked if anyone knew the Heimlich maneuver. By this time, staff had come out of the kitchen and were all standing by, but no one stepped forward to help. I figured I had nothing to lose. The woman was much taller than I, so it was difficult and I eventually guided her son to perform the maneuver. A piece of toast that was lodged in her throat finally released. Everyone was speechless and shaken. We promptly left and headed home. This was not how we wanted to end the weekend. I’m sure that woman felt the same way.

You never know when someone may have to rely on you when an emergency happens. You are the help until help arrives. Emergency responders may not be nearby and the actions you perform may save a life. What can you do? There are five key actions you can take to save a life:

Move the person away from ongoing danger

Stop life-threatening bleeding

Position the injured person so they can breathe

Keep them warm

Provide comfort

What steps can you take now to be prepared?

Take a CPR/first aid course.

Take the Until Help Arrives training at https://community.fema.gov/until-help-arrives.

Check on your neighbors.

Join a local Citizen Emergency Response Team (CERT) or other volunteer group. To get involved locally, contact the

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency at (207) 778-5892 or visit franklincountyema.org.

Plan or participate in a preparedness event in your community such as a drill, exercise, class, or neighborhood discussion.

Assemble or update emergency supplies. For a complete list, go to www.maineprepares.com .

Make property safer by securing yard debris and repairing damage.

Document and insure property.

September is National Preparedness Month. Disasters don’t plan ahead. You can.