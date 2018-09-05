Youth Mental Health First Aid course at FMH on Sept. 19

FARMINGTON - On Wednesday, Sept. 19, NAMI Western Mountains Maine is offering Youth Mental Health First Aid at the Franklin Memorial Hospital in the Bass Room from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is for anyone who works, lives or interacts with youth ages 12-18 to learn about mental health and substance abuse issues, to recognize symptoms and how to help in a crisis or non-crisis situation. This class has a 3-year national certification and satisfies the state mandate for suicide awareness in Maine schools.

To register, contact michael@namimaine.org or call 1-800-464-5767 x2312. The course is free, but there is a $5 fee for lunch. This course includes 8 CEUs.

This is the last YMHFA in this area for this year.