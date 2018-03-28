Youth Mental Health First Aid course at Rangeley Lakes Regional School on May 10

RANGELEY - National Alliance on Mental Illness Maine is bringing its Youth Mental Health First Aid Course to the area on May 10 at Rangeley Lakes Regional School, at 43 Mendolia Road, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is open to the community.

Please register at: http://www.namimaine.org/events/EventDetails.

Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed to teach adults how to help a youth or teen (age 12-18) who is experiencing a mental health or substance abuse challenge or crisis using a five-step action plan that covers how to (1) assess a situation, (2) listen non-judgmentally, (3) give appropriate reassurance and information, (4) encourage appropriate professional help, and (5) help encourage self-help and other support strategies.

Earn eight continuing education credits and a three-year national certification from NCFBH. This training meets the state mandate for school staff in suicide awareness. For more information, please contact Michael Morang: michael@namimaine.org or 207-622-5767 x 2312