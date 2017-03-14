Chesterville voters elect three selectmen to board

CHESTERVILLE - Voters reelected one incumbent selectman and sent two new ones to the board at Monday's election.

Edward Hastings IV was elected over Chair Guy Iverson, joining the board with 145 votes to Iverson's 101 votes. Hastings' term is for three years.

Incumbent Selectman Tyler Jenness was reelected to his 1-year term, taking 166 votes in what officially was an uncontested race. Scott Gray, a former selectman, received 64 votes as a write-in candidate.

Ross Clair, a former school board director, was elected to the single year remaining on Selectman Paul Caldwell's term. Caldwell left in December, leaving the board with four members for the last three months. Clair received 163 votes to Amber Jean Fuller's 74 votes.

The annual town meeting is Monday, March 27.