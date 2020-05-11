Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for May 1-8

Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report from May 1 to May 8, 2020, All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

05/01/2020 - 1422hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. It was determined that a child was playing with the phone.

05/01/2020 - 1630hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Sunrise View road in New Vineyard. All was secure there, it was determined to be an accidental dial.

05/01/2020 - 1648hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a report of young juveniles walking on the Temple Road in in Temple. He was unable to locate the kids.

05/01/2020 - 1651hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of theft of two Adirondack chairs from a residence on Diller Line Road in Chesterville. It was determined that the chairs were not stolen but had been blown into the nearby pond.

05/01/2020 - 1801hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a residence on Avon Valley road in Avon regarding a fire at a trailer there. It was determined that the fire was intentionally set to burn the trailer, but there were also issues there between neighbors regarding the fire. A disorderly conduct warning was issued.

05/01/2020 - 1933hrs, Deputy Morgan received a complaint of a truck trailer whose landing gear had broken and caused the trailer to fall while parked behind the Poland Springs plant in Kingfield. The person thought they had to call it in, they were advised it was not an accident.

05/01/2020 - 2000hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Webb River Acres in Carthage. It was determined to be a misdial.

05/01/2020 - 2217hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a complaint in Avon where initially the complainant was looking for information on an accident which turned into a child welfare check.

05/01/2020 - 2316hrs, Deputy Frost and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the Archer Road in Chesterville. As a result of the investigation Sheila Davis (38) of Chesterville was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault with priors and transported to jail.

05/02/2020 - 0017hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Number 6 Road in Phillips. It was determined to be a line issue. A second complaint came in 24 hours later at the same location which was also a line issue.

05/02/2020 - 0720hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a threatening complaint on School Street in Perkins Twp. As a result of the investigation Mariah Darling (31) of Perkins Twp. was arrested for Domestic Violence.

05/02/2020 - 0810hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a complaint of vandalism at a residence on Dutch Gap Road in Chesterville. It was later determined that a bear was responsible for the damage.

05/02/2020 - 1353hrs, Deputy McCormick and New Sharon Fire Dept. personnel conducted a birthday drive by at a residence on the Falls Road in New Sharon.

05/02/2020 - 1710hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a report of littering on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

05/02/2020 - 1742hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated what turned out to be a civil complaint regarding an eviction issue at a residence on the Ryan Road in Coplin Plt.

05/02/2020 - 1859hrs, Sgt. Bean assisted Skowhegan Police by serving a harassment notice on a man who lives on the Carthage Road in Carthage.

05/02/2020 - 2201hrs, Sgt. Bean worked with the Warden Service regarding an overdue ATV rider. The person was eventually found by the Wardens.

05/02/2020 - 2254hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a noise complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville. Upon arrival the music had been turned down.

05/02/2020 - 0209hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Iron Brooke Road in Kingfield. When the call came it a woman said it was a mistake and hung up. Upon a call back a man said it was a mistake and became argumentative and hung up. A second 911 call came in, the man on the line stated he was someplace other than where his phone was. Deputies arrived to find four individuals who had been drinking but no apparent crime.

05/03/2020 - 0457hrs, Deputy Couture and Sgt. Brann responded to a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield when they received a complaint from FMH that a person had been shot in the hand at that location. It was determined to be a negligent act, the case is still under investigation.

05/03/2020 - 0955hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a young male driver in Carthage who speeds and makes bad passes in his vehicle.

05/03/2020 - 1629hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at the request of a family member at a residence on the Salem Road in Kingfield. All was secure there.

05/03/2020 - 2142hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 hang up complaint in the Strong area, the call came from a cell phone and the owner did not answer the phone upon call back.

05/04/2020 - 0942hrs, Sgt. Brann conducted a welfare check on children on behalf of a caller who thought there might be some abuse involved at a residence on Cummings Hill Road in Temple.

05/04/2020 - 1005hrs, Sgt. Brann investigated a report of an old Honda Motorcycle with a sidecar located behind the complainant’s garage on the Taylor Road in New Sharon and thought it may have been stolen. It was determined to be a customers that had dropped it off for work.

05/04/2020 - 1544hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a complaint of young people in a car driving at excessive speeds on Route 2 in New Sharon. McCormick was unable to locate the vehicle.

05/04/2020 - 1546hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a medical emergency on North Stratton Book Road in Wyman twp.

05/04/2020 - 1702hrs, Sgt. Bean and Deputy Frost participated in a birthday parade on Pleasant Street in Phillips.

05/04/2020 - 1837hrs, Sgt. Bean conducted a welfare check on a person at the request of a family member on the West Freeman Road in Strong. The person at the residence was okay and was going to call the family member.

05/04/2020 - 1908hrs, Deputy Frost, Deputy Morgan Sgt. Bean responded to a report of multiple gunshots and some sort of disturbance at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. It was alleged that a complainant went to his neighbor’s house to check up on him because of what was reported to be multiple gunshots at the house which was making other neighbors feel unsafe. The complainant was confronted by Amero as he entered Amero’s driveway, when at that time Amero is alleged to have produced two handguns and started shooting them into the ground in front of the complainant who retreated and called police. Amero then left in his personal vehicle to pick up his girlfriend at work eventually returning to his residence where upon he was met by responding deputies. He was eventually arrested as a result of the investigation being conducted. Ryan Amero (44) of Temple was arrested for Reckless Conduct and transported to jail.

05/04/2020 - 2255hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a harassment complaint on Chesterville Hill Road in Chesterville.

05/05/2020 - 0831hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a theft of a motor vehicle on the Chandler Road in Strong. Further investigation revealed this was not a theft, it was a trade of cars with one party failing to sign the title over. This was a civil issue. Neither party were interested in pursuing charges.

05/05/2020 - 0906hrs, Deputy Elmes and Rangeley Police assisted Oxford SO in regards to a child welfare check in a car that had left Oxford when confronted. The vehicle, adult and child were found in Oquossoc and determined to be okay.

05/05/2020 - 1022hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a civil complaint on Depot Street in Kingfield where a neighbor had allegedly blocked off another neighbor's ability to access town. This turned out to be a property line civil dispute.

05/05/2020 - 1058hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a residential alarm on Storybook Lane in Strong. The building was secure.

05/05/2020 - 1428hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence on South Strong Road in Strong.

05/06/2020 - 1052hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a theft of an antique hay harrow which was stolen from the complainant’s field at a residence on School Street in Weld.

05/06/2020 - 1059hrs, Deputy Davol received a complaint of speeding vehicles on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

05/06/2020 - 1227hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a two vehicle accident on Main Street in Rangeley by Town and Lake Motel. No injuries were reported

05/06/2020 - 1319hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to what turned out to be a civil issue on the River Road in Madrid twp. A neighbor was blocking the complainant's driveway with a truck.

05/06/2020 - 2009hrs, Deputy Morgan and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt. There was some sort of physical assault between two males however one of them had left the scene upon arrival. No one involved was interested in filing charges.

05/06/2020 - 2058hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Earth Way in Carthage. A person there was suffering from a mental health crises and under great stress.

05/06/2020 - 2203hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Lambert Hill Road in Strong. Upon arrival the subject of the call was passed out. Sgt. Bean woke him up and determined there were no issues.

05/07/2020 - 0915hrs, Detective Ken Charles investigated a crime involving a juvenile on Varnum Pond Road in Temple.

05/07/2020 - 0921hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle on Tory Hill Road in Phillips.

05/07/2020 - 1027hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint on the South Strong Road in Strong. It was determined to be a mobile dial and the source was not located.

05/07/2020 - 1242hrs, Deputy Davol, Lt. Rackliffe responded to a complaint of an elderly man driving through a grave yard running over grave markers in Jay. It was determined that the man was not aware he had run over the gravestones.

05/07/2020 - 1242hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a theft complaint from a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon.

05/07/2020 - 1722hrs, Deputy Elmes participated in a birthday parade on Main Street in Rangeley.

05/07/2020 - 1906hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a report of illegal tree harvesting on a property of the East Madrid Road in Madrid.



Deputies conducted 74 building checks, two were not secure. Deputies also conducted six elder checks by telephone and distance visits for those who are hearing impaired.