Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 4-11

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office weekly report for Sept. 4 through Sept. 11, 2020. All persons charged are innocent until proven guilty.

09/04/2020 - 0838hrs, Deputy McCormick received a complaint of a vehicle hitting a trailer on the property of the complainant in Washington Twp. This accident was initially investigated by the State Police, the information was turned over to them for follow-up.

09/04/2020 - 0906hrs, Deputy Gray received a complaint of a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner southbound on Route 4 in Strong.

09/04/2020 - 1052hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a parking lot accident behind the Poland Spring Bottling Company in Kingfield.

09/04/2020 - 1145hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a complaint of phone harassment on the Swan Road in New Sharon.

09/04/2020 - 1531hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call on route 17 in Letter D Township. This turned out to be a misdial.

09/04/2020 - 1830hrs, Deputy Frost investigated a dispute between neighbors on Old County Road in Sandy River Plt. This erupted when a dog ran over a neighbor’s property.

09/04/2020 - 1937hrs, Deputy Frost assisted Cumberland SO with a no trespass order to be served on a Dallas Plt. resident.

09/04/2020 - 2031hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Salem road in Freeman Twp. This was determined to be a misdial.

09/04/2020 - 2032hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Varnum Pond Road in Temple. No charges were filed.

09/04/2020 - 2123hrs, Deputy Frost conducted a welfare check at a residence on Old County Road in Dallas Plt. The person was not there. The person was located the next day.

09/04/2020 - 2204hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a building alarm on the Gray Road in Sandy River Plt. All was secure.

09/05/2020 - 0820hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a complaint between neighbors on Old County Road in Sandy River Plt. This was a continuation from the previous day.

09/05/2020 - 1103hrs, Deputy Gray investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Crooky Lane Dallas Plt. This turned out to be a civil issue between neighbors.

09/05/2020 - 1144hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a 911 call occurred on Arnold trail in Eustis. This was apparently a vehicle in motion and accidental.

09/05/2020 - 1353hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a threatening complaint at a residence on North Main Street in Strong. As a result of the investigation, two juveniles were charged with Harassment and one was also charged with terrorizing.

09/05/2020 - 1359hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a two car accident on the Rangeley Road in Coplin Plt. Randal Cousineau (67) of Rangeley was driving his 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle East bound and was being followed by a 2012 Jeep Patriot which was driven by Martha Vining (71) of Weld. The motorcycle was struck in the rear by the Vining vehicle. No injuries were reported.

09/05/2020 - 1439hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a complaint between and landlord and tenant at a residence on High Street in Kingfield. This was a civil issue.

09/05/2020 - 1457hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated a harassment by Facebook complaint at a residence in Chesterville.

09/05/2020 - 1852hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex on High Street in Kingfield.

09/05/2020 - 1855hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call at Cathedral Pines in Eustis. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

09/05/2020 - 1925hrs, Deputy Frost and State Police Corporal Moody responded to a residence on the River Road in Avon regarding a disturbance. No charges filed.

09/05/2020 - 1945hrs, Sgt. Bean investigated an assault complaint at a residence on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

09/05/2020 - 2036hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call on the Weld Road in Phillips, this was an accidental dial.

09/05/2020 - 2348hrs, Deputy Couture conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Starks Road in New Sharon at the request of a concerned complainant. The person there was actually contacted by the complainant before Couture could arrive.

09/06/2020 - 0119hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of harassment via snapchat at a residence on North Main Street in Strong.

09/06/2020 - 0644hrs, Deputy McCormick received a noise complaint on the Valley Road in Chesterville. The complainant did not want to talk to the police even though he called the police.

09/06/2020 - 0932hrs, Deputy Gray responded to an apartment complex on High Street in Kingfield where there is a dispute between the landlord and tenant.

09/06/2020 - 0803hrs, Deputy McCormick and Deputy Morgan responded a residence on the Valley Road in Chesterville. According to the complainant the person living there was having some sort of crises. Deputies learned that the person living there did not want help.

09/06/2020 - 1204hrs, Deputy McCormick investigated a theft of firearms from a residence on the Maxwell Road in Temple. A Marlin 30-30 and a Remington 410 were reportedly stolen.

09/06/2020 - 1312hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a residence on the River Road in Avon regarding a domestic disturbance there. The wife wanted the husband to leave which he did, however he returned after police left. Deputy Morgan and Deputy McCormick returned and arrested Patrick Barr (49) of Avon for Violating Conditions of Release and was transported to jail.

09/06/2020 - 1317hrs, Deputy Gray responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Reeds Mills Road in Madrid Twp. No charges were filed.

09/06/2020 - 1534hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Valley Road in Chesterville because a person there was making suicidal threats. The person was voluntarily transported to FMH for evaluation.

09/06/2020 - 1653hrs, Deputy Couture assisted a stranded motorist on Cape Cod Hill road in New Sharon.

09/06/2020 - 1755hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on the Vienna Road in Chesterville. his turned out to be an accidental dial.

09/06/2020 - 1809hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 call at a residence on Main Street in Kingfield. This turned out to be an accidental dial.

09/06/2020 - 1857hrs, Deputy Frost received a 911 call at the Height of the land on route 17 in Letter D Township. This was a misdial.

09/06/2020 - 2143hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a noise complaint on Knapp Street in Wilton at the request of Wilton PD who were busy with another complaint.

09/07/2020 - 0919hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a tractor trailer unit striking the pumps at the White Elephant in Strong. Ibrahim Awoniyi (63) of Venus Texas was driving a 2015 Freightliner when he struck the pumps. No injuries were reported, minimal fuel was leaking.

09/07/2020 - 1028hrs, Deputy Gray conducted a welfare check on a person on School Street in Kingfield. The person was located and okay.

09/07/2020 - 1738hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on Hampshire Hill road in New Sharon. This was a misdial as a result of an I-phone being placed into a cup holder.

09/07/2020 - 1758hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of a car traveling on the Mercer Road in New Sharon with an unsecured child bouncing around in the rear seat.

09/08/2020 - 1218hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted an escort at a residence on Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt.

09/08/2020 - 1309hrs, Deputy Davol conducted a welfare check at a residence on West Freeman Road in Strong at the request of a family friend. The person was located and okay.

09/08/2020 - 1414hrs, Deputy Davol participated in a community policing event at Strong Elementary School in Strong.

09/08/2020 - 1448hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a blue dodge pickup being driven erratically on Main Street in Kingfield. The vehicle was not located.

09/08/2020 - 1654hrs, Deputy Frost served a PFA at a residence on the Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt.

09/08/2020 - 1740hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a disturbance call at an apartment complex on High Street in Kingfield. This is an ongoing tenant/landlord dispute.

09/08/2020 - 2006hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a 911 call at a residence on North Shore Drive in Industry. This was determined to be an accidental dial.

09/08/2020 - 2223hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of a tractor trailer unit hauling an unsafe trailer that was tracking sideways on the road. Couture located the unit and stopped it until State Police Commercial Vehicle Trooper Malcore arrived at the scene to place it out of service.

09/08/2020 - 2235hrs, Deputy Frost assisted a stranded motorist on Foster Hill Road in Freeman Twp.

09/09/2020 - 0042hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a harassment complaint on Sawyer Street in Phillips. It was reported that juveniles were knocking on doors then running off. The kids were located and sent home, the parents were contacted.

09/09/2020 - 0845hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a suspicious person by Douin’s Market in New Sharon. Davol was unable to locate the person.

09/09/2020 - 0944hrs, Lt. Rackliffe and Deputy Davol responded to the Borough road in Chesterville regarding vehicles parked outside of the complainant’s residence. The occupants were acting strangely taking pictures of the area. The persons involved were identified and sent on their way.

09/09/2020 - 0947hrs, Deputy Frost stood by for security purposes while a person removed personal items from a residence on the Harold Ross Road in Dallas Plt.

09/09/2020 - 1347hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell responded to a residential alarm at a residence on Medeiros Lane in Sandy River Plt.

09/09/2020 - 1454hrs, Deputy Frost received a complaint of kids riding bicycles on the road on West Kingfield Road in Kingfield.

09/09/2020 - 1459hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Stinchfield Hill Road in Chesterville.

09/09/2020 - 1625hrs, Deputy Frost investigated an attempted fraud via Craig’s List at a residence on the Salem Road in Salem.

09/09/2020 - 1719hrs, Deputy Frost received a harassment complaint between a tenant and landlord on High Street in Kingfield.

09/09/2020 - 1917hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a report of a suicidal person on the Dodge Road in Phillips. The person was transported to FMH for evaluation.

09/09/2020 - 1946hrs, Deputy Couture responded to a report of either fireworks or gunshots somewhere on Route 27 in New Vineyard.

09/09/2020 - 2351hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a medical emergency on Maple Street in Kingfield.

09/10/2020 - 0059hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of suspicious activity at a residence on the Carthage Road in Carthage. All was secure.

09/10/2020 - 0140hrs, Deputy Couture received a complaint of speeding vehicles on route 2 in Carthage.

09/10/2020 - 0933hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Tripp Road in Chesterville. This was determined to be an accidental dial.

09/10/2020 - 1016hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a gas drive off complaint at Sandy River Farm Supply in New Sharon. The person was located in Industry and agreed to come back and pay for it.

09/10/2020 - 1040hrs, Deputy Davol, Chief Deputy Lowell, and Lt. Rackliffe responded to a disturbance call on the Intervale Road in Temple. The person there was suffering from a mental health crises and was transported to FMH for evaluation.

09/10/2020 - 1248hrs, Deputy Couture investigated a compliant of theft at a job site at the intersection of the Mercer Road and Mile Hill Road in New Sharon. It was reported 48 sheets of plywood were stolen sometime during the evening.

09/10/2020 - 1322hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of a missing child at a residence on Whitetail Drive in Strong. The child was found in a short period of time at a neighbor’s house.

09/10/2020 - 1332hrs, Deputy Davol investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Times Square Road in Industry.

09/10/2020 - 1432hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to an alarm at the New Sharon town library. This was a false alarm.

09/10/2020 - 1442hrs, Deputy Frost responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on Eustis Ridge Road in Eustis. This was determined to be an accidental dial.

09/10/2020 - 1515hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a 911 hang up complaint at a residence on the Smith Road in Chesterville. This was determined to be an accidental dial.

09/11/2020 - 0511hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a car vs. moose accident on Wilsons Mills Road in Rangeley. Nicholas Leadley (54) of Dallas Plt. was driving a 2011 Nissan when he struck the moose. No injuries were reported.

Deputies conducted seven building checks. They also conducted three elder checks.