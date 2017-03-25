4-H group will hold annual Public Speaking Tournament April 1

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County 4-H group is holding their annual Public Speaking Tournament on Saturday, April 1 beginning at 1 p.m.

The kids have been working hard getting their demonstrations and illustrated talks ready for competition. Join the team at the event to cheer them on. This is the qualifying event for the 4-H State Public Speaking Tournament. The State Tournament will be held on Saturday, April 8 at the University of Maine at Orono.