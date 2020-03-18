A letter from Care and Share Food Closet Executive Director

Care And Share Food Closet, Inc. is located at 508 Fairbanks Rd. in Farmington. The pantry serves the greater Farmington area and will remain open for regular service hours: Monday through Friday noon to 2 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesday and Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Extra food is available for clients and non-clients, including fresh produce and extra bread items.

Emergency protocol will proceed as follows: Clients will no longer be able to enter the food closet and signs and barriers will be posted regarding that. Clients in need of service should stay in their cars and volunteers will bring the food out to them. Please remember for the protection of the volunteers that no close contact can be permitted. The volunteers will either load food into the client’s car truck or leave it on the pavement for the client to load.

The safety of the volunteers and the clients is Care and Share's top priority. During the coming times of illness, loss of jobs, and shortages, community services like the food closet become even more important to citizens. Care and Share plans to stay open as long as volunteers are available. Anyone wishing to donate or volunteer to help can call 778-0508 or email to careandsharefoodcloset@gmail.com.

Sincerely,

Leiza Hiltz Scerbo, Executive Director