After voting, UMF student struck by car in crosswalk
FARMINGTON - After voting, a 21-year-old University of Maine at Farmington student was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk near the polls Tuesday night.
According to Deputy Chief Shane Cote of the Farmington Police Department, Emma Payson was crossing Middle Street in front of W.G. Mallett School when she was struck by the driver's side front corner of a 2013 White Nissan SUV. Driver Carol Hatch, 74, of Farmington, told investigating officer Brandon Sholan she did not see Payson in the crosswalk. Hatch was headed toward the High Street intersection.
Sholan said Payson was speaking with her mother on the phone, looked and saw Hatch's vehicle approach the crosswalk but expected her to stop as she moved to cross the street.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at 5:44 p.m.
In addition to heavy traffic at the polls held in Farmington at the Community Center on Middle Street, "it was a dark, rainy, hard-to-see yucky night," Cote said.
Payson was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital. A hospital spokeswoman on Wednesday morning said Payson had been "treated and released." Cote said Payson's parents drove up last night from New Hampshire to be with their daughter. A university spokeswoman confirmed Payson is a UMF student.
No charges are expected to be filed as the incident was believed to have been "weather related," Cote said.
"Payson was speaking with her mother on the phone, looked and saw Hatch's vehicle approach the crosswalk but expected her to stop as she moved to cross the street."
UMF students needs to STOP thinking they can just walk out into the road when and wherever they want! Don't "expect" people to stop. Get off your phone and pay attention to if the car is actually stopping for you! I am not saying that she is totally at fault BUT I see time and time and time again, students just crossing without paying attention like they own the road and many times are on the stupid phone talking or texting! PAY ATTENTION!
I noticed the back up of cars on Middle Street and a car stopped in the lane near the entrance to Mallett. As I joined other cars in going around the stopped car, I looked over and saw the student sitting on the street, a couple of people were talking to her. Later as I made my way to Hannaford both a police car and an ambulance raced by. It shook me a bit as I drove on, wondering if the woman was alright, thinking about how fragile life can be, how at any moment something can disrupt our routine. I also noticed just how difficult it was to see people in the cross walk in that weather - I assumed that was a factor, and it made me extra alert. Just happy she's not seriously injured!