After voting, UMF student struck by car in crosswalk

FARMINGTON - After voting, a 21-year-old University of Maine at Farmington student was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk near the polls Tuesday night.

According to Deputy Chief Shane Cote of the Farmington Police Department, Emma Payson was crossing Middle Street in front of W.G. Mallett School when she was struck by the driver's side front corner of a 2013 White Nissan SUV. Driver Carol Hatch, 74, of Farmington, told investigating officer Brandon Sholan she did not see Payson in the crosswalk. Hatch was headed toward the High Street intersection.

Sholan said Payson was speaking with her mother on the phone, looked and saw Hatch's vehicle approach the crosswalk but expected her to stop as she moved to cross the street.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at 5:44 p.m.

In addition to heavy traffic at the polls held in Farmington at the Community Center on Middle Street, "it was a dark, rainy, hard-to-see yucky night," Cote said.

Payson was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital. A hospital spokeswoman on Wednesday morning said Payson had been "treated and released." Cote said Payson's parents drove up last night from New Hampshire to be with their daughter. A university spokeswoman confirmed Payson is a UMF student.

No charges are expected to be filed as the incident was believed to have been "weather related," Cote said.