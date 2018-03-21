Alleged military deserters detained after turning themselves in

FARMINGTON - Two men wanted by the U.S. Army for allegedly deserting their post in Georgia were detained Monday, after they turned themselves into the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

According to Lt. David St. Laurent, both Austin M. Seeley, 19 of Farmington, and Noah Ray Fisher, 18 of Boise, Idaho, turned themselves into the FCSO office Monday afternoon. Both men are alleged to have left their duty station at Fort Benning in Georgia without permission and driven to Maine.

St. Laurent said that fugitive from justice warrants had been issued a few weeks ago. St. Laurent said that Seeley's father, himself a veteran, had realized that warrants had been issued for Seeley and Fisher, convinced them to turn themselves in and driven them to the FCSO office.

Both men will be held without bail at Franklin County Detention Center, pending the military filing for extradition, St. Laurent said.