Altercation leads to gun shot wound

DALLAS PLANTATION - Franklin County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a call on Dec. 30 at 6:19 p.m. at a residence on Lynn Way. The call was a medical one, according to the press release. Deputy Couture, Deputy Morgan, Chief Deputy Lowell, Rangeley Officer Tyler Fournier and two Border Patrol Agents investigated the scene upon arrival, reporting that a verbal altercation had occurred between the suspect and the victim inside of the residence. Both persons were related by marriage, the press release said.

The altercation was brought outside, where the alleged suspect reportedly shot the victim. Officer Fournier and a Border Patrol Agent from the Rangeley station were first on the scene and apprehended the alleged shooter. A Border Patrol Agent also administered first aid to the victim securing the wounds until Northstar Rescue personnel arrived at the scene. Deputy Couture arrested the suspect Jesse Duval (45) of Westminster Mass for Elevated Aggravated Assault Class A and Reckless Conduct Class C and was transported to jail. The victim was brought to Franklin Memorial Hospital where injuries were treated and determinted not life threatening. Sgt. Nate Bean and K-9 Bain located the shell casings to the handgun that was used in the crime. Rangeley Police Chief Russell French assisted at the scene as well as Rangeley Fire Units. The case is still under investigation.