Another firefighter returns, conditions for two others improve

PORTLAND - A third firefighter was released from Maine Medical Center Monday, with the conditions of the two other firefighters improving, according to information released Monday afternoon.

Firefighter Theodore "Ted" Baxter, 64, was discharged Monday, with a procession of emergency vehicles planned to escort him back to the Farmington fire station. Baxter follows Capt. Timothy Hardy, 40, and firefighter Joseph Hastings, 24, who were both released last week, days after an explosion destroyed an office building at 313 Farmington Falls Road on Sept. 16. The blast resulted in the death of Capt. Michael Bell, 68, and injuries to several firefighters and a LEAP Inc. employee, all of who were investigating a report about the smell of propane within the building.

Still at MMC is Capt. Scott Baxter, 37, firefighter Baxter's son, and Chief Terry Bell, 62. Both men saw improvement in their listed conditions today, with Baxter upgraded to serious and Bell upgraded to fair, as opposed to Sunday's "critical" designation.

Larry Lord, 60, the LEAP Inc. maintenance supervisor that has been called a hero by local officials for evacuating the building and preventing further injury to the other LEAP employees, has been at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston since he was transported there following the explosion. His condition is listed as critical.

Deputy Chief S. Clyde Ross was hurt in the explosion as well; he was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital, treated and released that day.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.