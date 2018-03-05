Blaze draws firefighters to Town Farm Road

FARMINGTON - A fire that started around a wood stove resulted in a damaged kitchen at a Town Farm Road residence Sunday evening, with a number of fire departments responding.

According to Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Terry Bell, first responders were dispatched at 6:53 p.m. Sunday evening to a two-story residence at 500 Town Farm Road. The tenant, Ed Boucher, called 9-1-1 after the area around the stove and chimney caught fire.

Responding departments included Farmington, Chesterville, Jay, Strong, Temple and Wilton, as well as NorthStar EMS and Farmington Police Department. Bell said that firefighters were at the scene for a couple of hours, with actual fire damage mostly contained to the kitchen area. There was some smoke damage throughout the residence.

No injuries were reported on the part of Boucher or any first responders, Bell said. While the residence isn't habitable at the moment, Bell said that he believed the kitchen area could be rebuilt.

The building is owned by Gary Bergeron. It was insured, according to Bell.