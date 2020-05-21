Boil order announced for Jay residents on Barbridge Drive, Greenridge Drive and Granite Heights

JAY - A boil order has been announced for North Jay Water District customers on Barbridge Drive, Greenridge Drive and Granite Heights due to the possibility of unsafe water.

The issue developed after a valve let go while a hydrant was being changed out, forcing water to be shut down. Residents are asked to heat water for one minute at a rolling boil prior to using it for consumption, making ice cubes, washing food or brushing teeth. The order remains in effect until further notice.

Questions regarding this notice should be directed to Mike Wells at 207-578-1528 or to the State of Maine Drinking Water Program at 287-2070 during normal business hours. The district thanks impacted residents for their understanding and apologizes for any inconvenience.