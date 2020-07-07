Boil order in place for Main Street addresses in Jay

JAY - Per Mike Wells, North Jay Water District Superintendent, there is a water break on Route 4 in front of the North Jay Fire Station. A crew is on site working to restore water.

Once water is restored a sample will be taken to the testing lab in Augusta. At this time, a boil water order is in effect for customers between 981 and 1094 Main Street.

Due to the possibility of unsafe water, North Jay Water District consumers with service between 981 and 1094 Main Street are directed to Boil All Water for one minute at a rolling boil before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth or in any other activity involving consumption of water. This order shall remain in effect until further notice.

Questions regarding this notice should be directed to Mike Wells at 207-578-1528 or to the State of Maine Drinking Water Program at 287-2070 during normal business hours.

Thank you for your understanding and we apologize for any inconvenience.