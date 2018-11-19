Boil order issued for North Jay Water District

JAY - The North Jay Water District is working on a water break on East Dixfield Road/Rt. 17 in North Jay. It is anticipated that the water will be restored later this evening.

A boil order has been issued until further notice for all customers on East Dixfield Road/Route 17 and Jerry Street. All customers on these streets who lost water need to boil it.

Once the break has been repaired the District is required to bring samples to a laboratory in Augusta to be tested for E.coli and coliform bacteria. The District will make an announcement when customers can stop boiling water.

Per Superintendent Mike Wells, affected customers should boil water for one minute. That includes water that they plan to drink, use to brush their teeth and make ice cubes. After the water is boiled, it can be put in the refrigerator.