Boil order issued for some Jay residents

JAY - The Jay Village Water District is working to repair a water break on Main Street near the bottom of Jay Hill. A boil order has been issued for impacted residents.

Specifically, a boil-water order has been issued until further notice for all customers in the Jay Shopping Plaza as well as customers on Main Street north of Oak Street to the top of Jay Hill including Lambert Street, Allen Street, Chick A Dee Avenue and Cessna Lane. The order does not include Oak Street, Belmont Drive, Summit Street or Skyline Drive.

All customers on the impacted streets who lost water will need to boil it. Once the break has been repaired, the district is required to bring samples to a laboratory in Augusta to be tested for harmful bacteria. An announcement will be issued when customers can stop boiling water.

Affected customers should boil water for one minute. That includes water that customers plan to drink, use to brush teeth or make ice cubes. After the water is boiled, it can be put in the refrigerator.